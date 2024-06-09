Singer Danny O'Donoghue Says Drinking with Tom Jones Landed Him in Hospital

Danny O'Donoghue says a night out with Tom Jones ended with him in the hospital ... 'cause he couldn't keep up with the legendary crooner -- despite being 40 years younger!!!

The singer -- best known as the front man of The Script -- says he once tried to go drink-for-drink with Jones while they both starred on the UK version of "The Voice" in the early 2010s.

O'Donoghue says he and Sir Tom hit a hotel in Manchester one night and started drinking champagne around midnight -- and, they didn't stop until around 6 AM.

DOD explains every time they finished a bottle TJ just ordered another ... and wouldn't let him leave the table until they knocked it back. Danny says Tom invoked the great singers -- Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Sammy Davis Jr -- saying they never got up from the table, and neither should Dan.

When the morning came, Danny says his heart had "flipped into a different rhythm" and he rushed to the hospital ... where doctors told him the excessive drinking had given him atrial fibrillation.

O'Donoghue had to take off several days of filming from "The Voice" to recover, but adds he doesn't blame Jones -- saying he could've, and should've, stopped drinking way earlier.

BTW ... Tom just turned 84 and Danny's 43 -- so, sounds like the old dog can still throw 'em back with the best.