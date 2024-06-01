Minnesota Beer Co. Says It Won't Send Luka Doncic Care Package After Viral Moment

If Luka Doncic was hopin' his viral moment with a postgame beer Thursday night would lead to some free suds ... he can stop holding his breath -- 'cause TMZ Sports has learned the company that makes the beverage says it's got no plans to send a care package his way.

A rep for Fulton Beer tells us while they appreciated that Doncic grabbed one of their Lonely Blonde ales following the Mavericks' big Game 5 win over the Timberwolves, they're not hooking him up -- because, simply, they're fans of the losing team!

The company is actually based out of Minnesota ... so, needless to say, Doncic can stop waiting for an on-the-house goodie bag of the tasty brews now.

It's, of course, a big bummer for the 25-year-old Western Conference finals MVP ... as he didn't even really get to enjoy the Fulton beer he was sippin' on Thursday night. You'll recall, it got hilariously confiscated by team exec Michael Finley.

Fulton Beer, though, tells us if Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns or any other Wolves player wants some free drinks to wash away some of the sting of losing ... the co. will take care of them no problem.