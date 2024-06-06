'Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley Says Nina Dobrev Doing Better After E-Bike Injury

Play video content TMZ.com

"Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley is sharing a positive update on Nina Dobrev after his former costar got into a gnarly crash on her E-bike ... telling us she's going to pull through.

We got Paul and his model girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg at LAX on Thursday and our photog asked him if he had reached out to his fellow 'VD' alum since her accident.

Paul says Nina told him she's doing better after needing surgery for her injuries ... and he says she's expecting to make a full recovery.

As we reported ... Nina ended up in a hospital a couple weeks ago, sharing photos of her with a brace on her knee and another on her neck, while lamenting a long rehab ahead.

Paul tells us the whole situation "sucks" for Nina but it sounds like she's going to be fine in the end.