Bull Goes on Wild Rampage at Oregon Rodeo, Injures 4 People

A bull went on a wild rampage at an Oregon rodeo over the weekend, charging out of the arena and crashing into two people while hurling them into the air -- and injuring a total of four victims in the end.

Various witnesses captured Saturday night's eye-popping incident with their cell phone cameras at the sold-out 84th Sisters Rodeo in Deschutes County about 20 miles from the city of Bend.

Check out the footage ... everything seemed cool at first as the bull named Party Bus rushed in circles around the arena with cowboys on horses trying to lasso the mammal.

Suddenly, Party Bus took a detour and leaped over a fence, running through the crowd and into a concession area outside the stadium.

Party Bus then hurdled over a bench and knocked over a giant garbage can before plowing into two individuals and sending them airborne.

Everyone freaked out while some spectators dashed after the bull, which was finally corralled inside a holding pen by livestock handlers.

Deschutes County officials said three people were injured by the bull and two were taken to hospitals for treatment. The fourth, a sheriff's deputy, was hurt while responding to the chaotic situation. All the victims' injuries were considered non-life threatening.