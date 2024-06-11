Kane Brown Orders Rude Spectator To Be Booted From Georgia Concert

Play video content TikTok/@abbeyhizzle

Kane Brown meted out some serious punishment to a spectator who flipped him off during his Georgia concert ... He apparently had the dude kicked out of the stadium!

The country singer was performing at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday when a guy in the crowd flipped off Kane, who rightfully got offended.

Check out the video ... Kane stopped in the middle of his song to beckon the man to come closer to the stage.

He also told the guy, "Come here, I wanna show you what flipping me off will do."

Kane also said something else to the man that some people interpreted as a threat, but it's not exactly clear from the footage.

Then Kane bent down to tell a security guard to remove the rude fella from the venue, plainly stating, "Kick his ass outta here."

Although we can't see what happened next, the guard seemingly walked off to carry out Kane's order.

After that ... Kane continued with the show as if nothing had happened.