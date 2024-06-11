Snake Expert Gives Horrifying Detail of Python Eating Woman

The shocking video aftermath of an Indonesian woman's death by python is creating more questions -- but a renowned snake expert knows what most likely happened, and it's the stuff of nightmares!

Here's the deal ... a massive 20-foot-long snake devoured a mother of 4 while she was walking through the forest to get to a market. As we reported, locals -- including the victim's husband -- later found the serpent, killed it and recovered her body.

Play video content TMZ.com

Now, Mark O’Shea, host of the old Animal Planet series "O'Shea's Big Adventure," tells TMZ -- in disturbing, yet fascinating detail -- what most likely occurred when the reticulated python attacked.

Play video content

Mark is confident the snake ambushed the victim near a game trail ... and immediately started coiling around her with its gigantic, powerful body.

Play video content TMZ.com

He says she would've lost consciousness likely within seconds, certainly no longer than a minute ... which is a good thing, because as the python constricted, blood was pushed to the top and bottom of her body -- which resulted in a heart attack.

As with any meal, the snake started ingesting the woman by the head, so her limbs could go down smoothly.

While the death is a sad situation, Mark says fake social media clips of snakes eating people are far more common than real incidents. He says it's rare because snakes don't purposely hunt humans -- they just hunt when hungry -- so, it's a matter of being in the wrong place at a very wrong time.