Coldplay Pauses Concert After Man With Israeli Flag Falls Trying To Rush Stage

Play video content TikTok/@fortinorita

A Coldplay concert in Greece hit the pause button after a man draped in an Israeli flag fell while trying to rush the stage ... just one of the various gestures from the pro-Israel crowd.

Footage has surfaced from Coldplay's gig in Athens this week -- and it shows front man Chris Martin pausing in the middle of a song as a guy wrapped in an Israeli flag climbs onto a set of lights along the edge of the stage ... before suddenly falling hard on his ass.

Chris tells his band to stop immediately ... then, he and guitarist Johnny Buckland rush over and peer down into the depths below the stage -- checking to see if the dude is alright.

Israeli comedian Guy Hochman came forward and ID'd himself as the man who took a tumble -- posting a photo of himself with the flag at the concert ... and saying he got busted pretty bad as a result of the fall ... even breaking a rib.

Play video content

Hochman says he could smell Chris' sweat and was almost on the stage -- and yes, he was trying to bring attention to the war in the Middle East ... as were others at the show.

While Hochman's Israel demonstration came up painfully short ... many in the Coldplay crowd chanted to bring home hostages from Gaza -- and there was video posted to that effect.

At one point, the arena broke out into "bring them home" chants ... so yeah, there was definitely a pro-Israel presence there.