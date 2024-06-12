Henry Winkler Was Among Hotel Guests in Ireland Evacuated Over Fire Alarm

Play video content RTÉ News

Henry Winkler got a rude awakening all the way across the pond -- getting rushed out of a hotel over a would-be fire ... which sounds like a plot right out of "Happy Days."

The Fonz was in Ireland this week -- where he's promoting his new memoir, 'Being Henry' -- and on Wednesday ... he found himself being shuffled out of a hotel in Dublin after a fire alarm went off, which required a pretty big response from firefighters.

Check out the photos ... you can see a bunch of uniformed first responders rushing in and making sure everything was alright -- and some of the firefighters even posed with HW!

Henry ended up doing an interview with local media afterward, and he gave a blow-by-blow account of what went down from his perspective. Funny enough, he says he thought the fire alarm was actually a wake-up call ... that is, until a staffer was urgently telling him to book it.

He had some pretty kind words about the guys who ran in there -- saying they're real heroes, and deserve to have their hands shook whenever possible. Henry did that and then some.

In terms of the fire itself ... turns out, there actually were some flames -- which were flickering near a roof space above one of the upper-floor rooms ... but in the end, nobody was hurt ... and firefighters were able to contain the blaze.