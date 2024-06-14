8-Year-Old Dies on SkyWest Plane After Medical Emergency

A child died on a SkyWest flight Thursday after suffering a medical emergency onboard ... despite the crew's best efforts to resuscitate her.

The 8-year-old -- who's been ID'd as Sydney Weston -- was traveling with her family from Joplin, MO to Chicago ... and reports say suddenly became ill while on the plane, and then went fully unresponsive about 45 minutes into the journey.

The medical emergency forced pilots to make a detour to General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport ... where first responders met the family at the gate and began life-saving measures.

According to the coroner, Weston did not have a pulse when the plane landed. She was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

At this point, a cause of death isn't known -- but an autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine how exactly she may have died.

SkyWest is a regional airline that operates and maintains aircraft used by other major companies like Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and United Airlines. This particular flight was a partnership with United.