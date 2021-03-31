Plane Crashes During Gender Reveal, Killing Two
3/31/2021 5:52 PM PT
Two people died in Mexico when a plane being used for a gender-reveal stunt crashed into the sea, as the parents-to-be and guests cheered for the big moment ... that never came.
The deadly crash happened this week off the coast of Cancun, where expecting parents hired a plane to fly a banner announcing they were having a baby girl.
As you can see, the plane is doing a series of stunts over the water before it takes a nosedive straight down, disappearing into the water with a huge splash.
You can hear the family watching the flyover from a boat screaming in horror as the plane crashes and sinks.
There were 4 people on board the aircraft, and 2 of them died ... according to local reports. One person died before rescuers could reach the victims, and another died while receiving first aid.
It's unclear what caused the crash. Mexican authorities are investigating.