Austin Rivers, Model GF Audreyana Michelle Announce Baby With Alley-Oop Dunk!

This may go down as the most rim-shakin' gender reveal of all time!!!

NBA guard Austin Rivers and his model girlfriend, Audreyana Michelle, got extra creative when revealing the gender of their baby ... by lobbing a ball to daddy -- and it poofed into a cloud of blue!!

The stunning Audreyana announced the baby on the way just days ago ... with a mirror selfie captioned, "social distancing failed."

Austin got in on the fun, too, saying, "Pretty much lol. Love you baby❤️"

Now, we know the newcomer is a baby boy ... with the couple posting the highlight of a reveal on Tuesday.

"It broke in the hand lol🤷‍♂️but yea it’s a boy. 😍 Blessed," Rivers said.

Austin and Audreyana went public earlier this year ... and have been as inseparable as you can be (considering dude was in the NBA bubble for a bit) ever since.

This is Austin's second child ... his baby boy, Kayden, was born in 2018.