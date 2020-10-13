Austin Rivers, Model GF Audreyana Michelle Announce Baby With Alley-Oop Dunk!
10/13/2020 4:39 PM PT
This may go down as the most rim-shakin' gender reveal of all time!!!
NBA guard Austin Rivers and his model girlfriend, Audreyana Michelle, got extra creative when revealing the gender of their baby ... by lobbing a ball to daddy -- and it poofed into a cloud of blue!!
The stunning Audreyana announced the baby on the way just days ago ... with a mirror selfie captioned, "social distancing failed."
Austin got in on the fun, too, saying, "Pretty much lol. Love you baby❤️"
Now, we know the newcomer is a baby boy ... with the couple posting the highlight of a reveal on Tuesday.
"It broke in the hand lol🤷♂️but yea it’s a boy. 😍 Blessed," Rivers said.
Austin and Audreyana went public earlier this year ... and have been as inseparable as you can be (considering dude was in the NBA bubble for a bit) ever since.
This is Austin's second child ... his baby boy, Kayden, was born in 2018.
Congrats to the couple!!
