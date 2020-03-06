NBA's Gordon Hayward Expecting Baby #4, Finally Gets a Boy!

NBA's Gordon Hayward Expecting Baby #4 ... Finally Gets a Boy!!!

3/6/2020 2:50 PM PT
Breaking News

GORDON HAYWARD IS HAPPY!!!!

The Boston Celtics star is expecting his 4th kid with wife Robyn -- and after that lackluster gender reveal moment back in 2018 ... ya gotta feel stoked for the guy!

Remember, back in July 2018, Robyn revealed to Gordon that she was pregnant with a little girl ... making it 3 girls to 0 boys.

Gordon's reaction was priceless ... a look of disappointment -- followed by that infamous line, "Daddy's always happy."

JULY 2018
BIG REVEAL

Of course, Hayward is happy to be a #GirlDad, but now he's got ANOTHER kid on the way -- and this one is a male. In other words, Gordon got his wish!

Robyn and Gordon, who are very self-aware, made a joke about the gender reveal ... posting, "Baby G coming in September *** yes, it’s a boy."

So, congrats to the whole Hayward family ... and to the fetus -- no pressure kid!

FYI, Gordon was a 1st round pick in the 2010 NBA Draft and is currently in the middle of a massive 4-year, $127 million contract!

