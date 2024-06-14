Alexi Lalas Previews Euros, Copa America Starring Mbappe, Ronaldo & Messi

Play video content TMZSports.com

Two of the biggest and most consequential soccer tournaments this side of the World Cup are kicking off this month -- starting today -- featuring the best players on planet earth, and FOX Sports has wall-to-wall coverage!

In other words ... bid your family and friends farewell, and buckle up for almost NONSTOP SOCCER!

TMZ Sports spoke to U.S. soccer legend Alexi Lalas -- who will anchor FOX's in-studio coverage -- and we asked him to break down both tourneys.

"We've got a big summer of soccer when it comes to FOX," Lalas said. "We're going to be burning the midnight oil and the morning oils. Come on air. At times, we will go right from the Euros that are happening over in Germany, segue right into an afternoon lunch, linner, whatever, and then into the evening when it comes to Copa America."

"Every type of soccer need that you ever have is going to be on display and for you. Pull up a chair, have as much as you want. It's going to be fun on and off the field."

FYI, the UEFA Euro starts play on June 14 ... and then a week later -- with The Euro's raging -- Copa America begins on June 20.

7+ hours a day. 78 matches in 30 days -- with the world's best players competing.

"You have teams like France with Kylian Mbappe, England with Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham. By the way, Portugal with potentially the last dance when it comes to Cristiano Ronaldo and the host Germany, and Germany's Germany. And that's to crown the champion of Europe."

Not to be outdone, heading over to South America for Copa, they've got arguably the game's greatest player ever, Lionel Messi, suiting up. Then there's Vini Junior and a bunch of other elite footballers.

Also competing is the United States team, led by Christian Pulisic -- who are 2026 World Cup hosts (along with Mexico and Canada) -- and are one of the 16 countries that will play for the elusive Copa America title.

Check out the full interview with Lalas ... we also talk about whether this U.S. team is the most talented squad ever, and if they could realistically win Copa, and much more!

Play video content TMZ Studios