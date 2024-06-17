Morgan Freeman Rails Against Black History Month Again, 'Makes My Teeth Itch'

Morgan Freeman is once again voicing his disdain for Black History Month ... blasting the tribute as a deeply flawed concept.

The Oscar winner -- who has spoken out against Black History Month a number of times over the years -- railed against the annual observance in a new interview with Variety ... saying he absolutely detests it, while noting he simply doesn't relate.

MF says ... "You are going to give me the shortest month in a year? And you are going to celebrate ‘my’ history?! This whole idea makes my teeth itch. It’s not right."

He defended "American History" as being his history -- with the actor stressing the importance of learning from the past ... and not leaning into what differentiates us as countrymen.

He adds ... [American history is] the one thing in this world I am interested in, beyond making money, having a good time and getting enough sleep."

The topic is certainly on Morgan's mind, as he's executive producing a new period drama about women who served as Union spies during the Civil War. The project, which is also produced by Kevin Costner, is set to star Mary-Louise Parker, Amethyst Davis, Daisy Head and Ben Vereen.

Morgan expressed similar sentiments last year ... where he called Black History Month an "insult" during an interview with The Sunday Times.

He continued ... "Also, 'African American' is an insult. I don’t subscribe to that title. Black people have had different titles all the way back to the n-word and I do not know how these things get such a grip, but everyone uses ‘African American.'"

Morgan first made waves with his stance in a 2005 interview with "60 Minutes," where he slammed dedicating a month to Black history as a "ridiculous" idea -- and when he famously said the way to get rid of racism was to "stop talking about it.