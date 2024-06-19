Celeb Hologram Creator Hit with $900 Million Sexual Assault Verdict

Alki David -- the tycoon who famously created Tupac and Michael Jackson holograms -- just took a huge loss in court ... 'cause a jury hit him with a huge 9-figure verdict in a sexual assault lawsuit.

A jury of Alki's peers decided he oughta pay a Jane Doe who sued him $900 million in damages ... at least according to a report in the L.A. Times -- which cites the Doe's attorneys as announcing the judgment.

The astronomical figure reportedly includes $800 million in punitive damages and $100 million in compensatory damages ... and the jury award here is one of the largest in history according to the woman's legal team.

The woman alleged Alki sexually harassed and assaulted her for over 3 years from 2016 to 2019 ... and clearly, the jury bought it -- 'cause they sided with her, and say David should pay this sum to make her whole.

Her lawyers, Gary Dordick and Dustin Moaven, say evidence presented during the trial showed the woman was assaulted while Alki was standing trial in another sexual assault case.

They claim his office environment was alarmingly hostile ... with a room at his Hologram USA company referred to as "The Rape Room." They also claim Alki's office had a pornographic image on the door to the HR department, labeled "HER-ASS."