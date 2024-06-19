MLB Star Jazz Chisholm Drenches Reporter During Postgame Interview, Celebrates

Marlins reporter Jessica Blaylock was simply trying to do her job when she was met with a bucket full of liquid on Tuesday ... and it was all at the hands of MLB star Jazz Chisholm Jr., who took great pride in dousing the journalist during a postgame interview.

The moment went down shortly after Miami secured a rare home win over the St. Louis Cardinals in extra innings ... when Blaylock was interviewing the hero of the game, Vidal Brujan, who hit a walk-off single.

As Brujan was in the middle of answering one of Blaylock's questions, Chisholm crept up from behind and unloaded an entire cooler right on the Bally Sports talent ... apparently not even trying to hit his teammate.

Blaylock was understandably shocked ... but played it off well, saying, "Oh, my goodness. I feel like I just maybe delivered the walk-off hit."

Chisholm didn't appear one bit remorseful about the move ... flexing for the cameras as he celebrated.

While it was all in good fun, some folks didn't see it that way ... with several social media accounts labeling Chisholm a "jerk" for the stunt.