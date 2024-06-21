Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Rust' Armorer Won't Be Forced To Testify In Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial

The jury in Alec Baldwin's upcoming involuntary manslaughter trial likely won't hear from the movie's armorer ... because the judge overseeing the case won't force her to take the stand.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer decided Friday Hannah Gutierrez-Reed does not have to testify during Alec's trial -- although she may still get called by the prosecution. It's a little complicated, but long story short ... HGR's attorney made clear Hannah doesn't wanna cooperate and testify against Alec.

When the judge was made aware that she would invoke her Fifth Amendment right if called to the stand -- she decided he wouldn't force the issue ... although, she could still be called. Prosecutors suggested they could hit her with more jail time ... so TBD.

Remember ... Hannah was previously found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins ... she was sentenced to 18 months in prison plus a $5,000 fine and is now trying to get her conviction overturned.

The prosecution wanted Hannah to take the witness stand, but the judge shot them down. Alec's defense team again tried to get the entire case dismissed Friday, but the judge says the trial is moving forward with the July 9 start date.

Hannah was the first person to stand trial for the death of the "Rust" cinematographer, and now it's Alec's turn.

Remember ... Hutchins was killed by a live round of ammunition fired from a gun held by Baldwin. "Rust" director Joel Souza was also injured in the on-set shooting.

Alec has pled not guilty.

