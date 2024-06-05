Halyna Hutchins' Family's Attorney Slams Alec Baldwin Reality TV Show

Halyna Hutchins' family's attorney is pissed about Alec Baldwin's new reality show ... side-eyeing the timing of the announcement and referring to it as a public relations stunt.

Gloria Allred -- who's repping members of the late cinematographer's family -- tells TMZ ... she's not buying any sort of coincidence in the announcement's release coming just a month before his involuntary manslaughter criminal trial begins.

She says, "This appears to me, to be a calculated and cynical public relations move to try to influence the jury pool in New Mexico to think of him as a sympathetic family man rather than as the killer of Halyna Hutchins, who was the beloved daughter of our clients Olga Solovey, Halyna’s mother, Anatolii Androsovych, Halyna’s father, and Svetlana Zemko, Halyna’s sister."

Harsh words from Halyna's family's attorney. As we reported ... the whole Baldwin clan -- Alec, wife Hilaria, and their seven kids -- are starring in a TLC show about their lives, set to premiere sometime next year. Sounds like Gloria won't be tuning in.

Of course, Gloria's looking out for her clients' best interest ... remember, Hutchin's family sued AB, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and several others over Halyna's death on the "Rust" set -- seeking unspecified damages for loss of consortium, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and more.

Halyna's husband, Matthew, separately sued Baldwin shortly after the shooting but settled his case against the actor in October 2022.

Baldwin's trial is scheduled to begin July 9. He's pled not guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charge -- a charge that could land him behind bars for up to 18 months like Gutierrez-Reed.