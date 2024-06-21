Hit-Boy and Big Hit Explain The Weeknd Meet-Up At Kendrick Lamar Pop-Out

Play video content TMZ.com

Hit-Boy and Big Hit say they had the grandest time at Kendrick Lamar's Pop-Out -- one of the highlights being hanging out with The Weeknd!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked with the Hollis family's finest in Hollywood freshly removed from the West Coast festivities.

Hit-Boy admits he decided to pop out at the last minute and is glad ... Roddy Ricch performed the Nipsey Hussle "Racks in the Middle" collab he produced for the Inglewood crowd!!!

Big Hit also tells us he was floored when his video director ThirdEyeRaz introduced him to Weeknd ... saying they spoke about potentially hunching up in the studio soon. Mum's the word on whether Drake came up in convo though.

Hit-Boy is confident Drake will land on his feet ... it's just all about Kendrick and the West Coast right now. HB knows Drake's hitmaking ability pretty well ... he and Drake have a Diamond record together through Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode."

As a former active member who's been incarcerated in the past, BH also applauded Kendrick's jaw-dropping unifying of L.A. gangs. He says neighborhood pride is becoming geared towards money-making and the future is bright.

We also asked about his "Paisley Dreams" patna The Game's Pop-Out concert absence ... Big Hit had no clue but no worries, Chuck eventually explained it all like Clarissa!!!