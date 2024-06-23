Dee Snider Says From Gun-Toters To Pro-Choicers, Freedom Is For Everyone

Play video content TMZ.com

Dee Snider's revving up his political engine once more ... reminding the voting public we're all in this together and freedom isn't just a solo ride -- it's for everyone.

Speaking on November's Presidential election, the Twisted Sister frontman tells TMZ it's all about the big picture. He says if you're a gun enthusiast, you still gotta rally for a woman's right to choose. He adds if you're pro-choice, you better be in the trenches fighting for the gun guy because, hey, that's his right too!

Dee's urging people to examine exactly what rights are on the line ... and for him, it's all about women's rights.

Dee's still not all in when it comes to politics, advising people to skip the Biden vs. Trump theatrics during their first debate June 27, and tune in to his biographical doc, "Biography: Dee Snider," instead. He dishes on the rivalry between Sebastian Bach and his former band, Skid Row. It airs on A&E this Sunday.

Play video content TMZ.com

Dee drew parallels from his past, reminiscing how Twisted Sister initially gave him the cold shoulder because of his 'tude. After he made some changes, they welcomed him back with open arms.

Play video content TMZ Studios