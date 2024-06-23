Hot Stars Doused In Pink Bikinis ... It's Pink Perfection!

Calling all the pretty ladies in pink bikinis: It's a total pink-out in Hollywood with the finest babes showing up and showing OUT in pink perfection! You don't wanna miss out on this bikini party!

Stars like Kim Kardashian who threw some bling at her Chanel monochromatic bikini look, fitness model Sommer Ray flaunted her toned bod poolside in a stringy pink bikini and 'Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan slayed yet ANOTHER bikini on vacay ... but this time she tied things up in pink!