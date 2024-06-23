TMZ TV Hot Takes: Stormy Daniels on Trump, Kourtney Kardashian, Conor McGregor

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

On "TMZ Live" Harvey and Babcock have a sneak peek of Stormy telling Trump jokes in her new stand-up special.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Then on "TMZ on TV" our crew reacts to Kourtney saying she had sex with Travis while she was dilated to induce labor.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

And then, on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo reveal the injury forcing Conor from his upcoming fight.