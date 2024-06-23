Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Stormy Daniels on Trump, Kourtney Kardashian, Conor McGregor

TMZ TV HOT TAKES Stormy's Trump Stand Up ... Kourtney, McGregor

Stormy Daniels has Donald Trump jokes, Kourtney Kardashian has a Travis Barker sex story and Conor McGregor has a gnarly injury ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TRASHIN' TRUMP
On "TMZ Live" Harvey and Babcock have a sneak peek of Stormy telling Trump jokes in her new stand-up special.

JUST A PUSH
Then on "TMZ on TV" our crew reacts to Kourtney saying she had sex with Travis while she was dilated to induce labor.

THE (NOT SO) GRAND REVEAL
And then, on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo reveal the injury forcing Conor from his upcoming fight.

