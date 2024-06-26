Gavin Rossdale Goes Shirtless, Shows Off Abs in Thirst Trap

Gavin Rossdale is like a fine wine ... he just keeps getting better with age, because he's 58 and still looking like an absolute hunk.

The Bush frontman just posted this sexy, shirtless thirst trap, and his fans are going absolutely feral over his jacked physique in the comments.

In other words, they're taking the bait ... just as he planned.

As you can see, Gavin's got rock-hard abs, pecs, biceps ... the whole nine.

Add in some black shades, a lit cigarette, multiple arm tattoos and a tasteful amount of underwear peeking out from his pants and this photo is textbook rocker sex appeal.

Gavin's been a man dime for years ... he was married to Gwen Stefani back in the day, after all, and he clearly hasn't lost a step as he approaches 60 trips around the sun.

Yeah, 58 looks good on Gavin.

TMZ's been banging this drum for years ... Gavin and Gwen's son Kingston Rossdale hit the gene pool jackpot.