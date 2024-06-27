Texas Security Guard Quits Job During Live TV Interview

Play video content Fox 7 Austin

A security guard in Texas quit his job live on-air after his manager scolded him for being in uniform while he was telling local TV crews about being assaulted on duty.

Percy Payne was doing an interview with FOX 7 Austin when his manager came up and told him he was breaking company policy. The two argued until Percy abruptly turned in his uniform and quit on the spot.

The reason Percy was talking to the news station ... he's got surveillance video showing what he claims is him being assaulted by two men at the parking garage he protects.



Percy was recalling how two young men on electric scooters pulled up to his job site and tussled with him on surveillance video when his manager appeared and gave him a dressing down.

The manager tells Percy the alleged assault was his fault ... and that's when he reaches a boiling point and quits ... then finishes his interview in street clothes.

For his part, Percy claims the men from the video were trying to steal his car ... and that's what led to the physical exchange.