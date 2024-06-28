TikToker Eva Evans Official Cause of Death Revealed

OFFICIAL CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED

TikToker Eva Evans' official cause of death is suicide ... TMZ has confirmed.

A NYC medical examiner rep tells TMZ ... Eva died after hanging herself in her NYC apartment Saturday.

As we reported, law enforcement sources found Eva hanging inside her place after obtaining a key from a friend who last saw her the previous morning. When paramedics arrived, they pronounced her dead at the scene.

We were told her friends informed cops they didn't know Eva to be depressed or emotionally disturbed -- so it's safe to say it took them by surprise.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Our sources say a note was left behind, the contents of which are unclear at this point.

Eva was known on TikTok for posting day-in-the-life type content about 20-somethings in NYC ... and she also famously created a web series called 'Club Rat' about the dating scene.

She was only 29.

RIP