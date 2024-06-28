TMZ TV Hot Takes: Kevin Costner on Divorce, Ariana Grande, Rhea Ripley
TMZ TV HOT TAKES Costner On Divorce ... Ariana, Rhea Ripley
Kevin Costner is reflecting on his divorce, Ariana Grande is getting dragged for some podcast comments, and two Australian wrestlers are getting hitched ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.
TMZ Live
First up on "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles dive into Kevin's comments on his divorce from Christine Baumgartner ... and how the split left him feeling crushed.
TMZ on TV
Over on "TMZ on TV" our crew explains why the families of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims have it out for Ariana.
TMZ Sports
Then on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo have the sweet story of WWE Rhea Ripley's marriage to Buddy Matthews.
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!