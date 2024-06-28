Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Kevin Costner on Divorce, Ariana Grande, Rhea Ripley

TMZ TV HOT TAKES Costner On Divorce ... Ariana, Rhea Ripley

Podcrushed/Getty/TMZ

Kevin Costner is reflecting on his divorce, Ariana Grande is getting dragged for some podcast comments, and two Australian wrestlers are getting hitched ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

DISHING ON DIVORCE
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles dive into Kevin's comments on his divorce from Christine Baumgartner ... and how the split left him feeling crushed.

TMZ on TV

FAMILY BACKLASH
TMZ.com

Over on "TMZ on TV" our crew explains why the families of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims have it out for Ariana.

TMZ Sports

WE LOVE IT!!!
TMZSports.com

Then on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo have the sweet story of WWE Rhea Ripley's marriage to Buddy Matthews.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

