TMZ TV Hot Takes: Jessica Biel Supports Justin, Britney Spears, Bill Belichick

TMZ TV Hot Takes

Jessica Biel has Justin Timberlake's back, Britney Spears doesn't have reconciliation with her sons, and Bill Belichick has a new roommate ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

ALL'S WELL AT MSG
First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles read into Jessica's show of support for her husband after his DWI arrest in Sag Harbor.

NO MAKE-UP WITH MOM
Over on "TMZ on TV," our crew explains why Britney's relationship with her kids is still fractured.

GETTING PRETTY SERIOUS
And on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo react to the revelation Bill has been living with his 23-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson for a while now.

