TMZ TV Hot Takes: Jessica Biel Supports Justin, Britney Spears, Bill Belichick

Jessica Biel has Justin Timberlake's back, Britney Spears doesn't have reconciliation with her sons, and Bill Belichick has a new roommate ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles read into Jessica's show of support for her husband after his DWI arrest in Sag Harbor.

TMZ on TV

Over on "TMZ on TV," our crew explains why Britney's relationship with her kids is still fractured.

TMZ Sports

And on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo react to the revelation Bill has been living with his 23-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson for a while now.