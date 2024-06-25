TMZ TV Hot Takes: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Dave Grohl, Ryan Garcia

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Dave Grohl, Ryan Garcia

Taylor Brings Travis On Stage ... Dave Grohl, Ryan Garcia

TMZ TV Hot Takes

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking the next step, Dave Grohl's taking shots and Ryan Garcia's no longer taking punches ... all this on today's hot takes.

TMZ Live

TRAVIS TAKES THE STAGE
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live" Charles and Babcock explain what led to Travis getting on stage at Taylor's concert across the pond.

TMZ on TV

FIGHTIN' WORDS
TMZ.com

Over on "TMZ on TV" our crew reacts to Dave taking shots at Taylor, implying she doesn't play live music.

TMZ Sports

TAKING SOME TIME OFF
TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo have the latest on Ryan opening up about his boxing suspension.

