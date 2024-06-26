Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Justin Timberlake Cop, Shaboozey, JJ Redick

Justin Timberlake's arresting officer is living his best life, country star Shaboozey is making history with Jack Daniel's, and JJ Redick is sliding into a new role ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles react to exclusive footage of the Sag Harbor rookie cop who busted JT for DWI enjoying his summer on a boat ... close to where he arrested Justin.

Meanwhile over on "TMZ on TV" our crew explains why Shaboozey was passing out 111 whiskey shots at a popular Miami club.

And on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo discuss the Los Angeles Lakers' new head coach.

