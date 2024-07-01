Multiple Fights & Chaos Break Out After NYC Pride Parade

Play video content FreedomNewsTV

New York City's Pride Parade ended on a sour note ... as multiple brawls broke out, which forced cops to intervene.

Washington Square Park became the center of chaos Sunday evening, as onlookers gathered to watch as several attendees exchanged punches and hurled insults at one another.

In one particularly troubling incident ... a woman in a black bra and shorts stood in a water fountain while wailing on 2 other female guests. As the brawl escalated, the woman in the bra pushed one of her rivals to the ground before redirecting her energies to another woman in a pink top -- who had her hair aggressively pulled by another person later on.

Several onlookers filmed the heated exchange ... but rather than offer assistance, they appeared to disparage the fight's losers.

The fisticuffs between the women eventually came to an end, but the fighting was reignited between a group of men ... which caused a ripple effect of other fights to break out.

Onlookers filmed the brawl ... with a few people even looking gleeful at certain points. Police tried to get a handle on the mayhem ... putting up barricades around the park and ordering people to leave the area as night fell.

It's unclear if any arrests were made ... but we know 22 people were arrested during an anti-Israel protest, which took place earlier in the day.

ICYMI ... Demonstrators temporarily blocked the festivities for the 54th Pride Parade in Greenwich Village. The parade commenced after cops hauled off a number of protestors. 16 people were given desk appearance tickets. The rest spent the night in police custody.