Olivia Newton-John's Pride Post Flooded With Homophobic Comments

Olivia Newton-John's Instagram account's under fire after posting a pic of the late star in support of Pride ... with commenters rushing to blast the post's intention.

The actress -- who passed away back in 2022 -- still has an active social media account, and the IG admin decided to share a snap of ONJ in a rainbow-covered sweater ... wishing all of the late actress' followers a Happy Pride Month.

While it seems a rather innocuous post, it started a firestorm among Newton-John's followers ... who flooded the comments section with a ton of homophobic comments.

People called the post sickening -- with many specifically calling out the account's admin for using a picture of the deceased Newton-John to "push an agenda." Go check out the post for yourself ... some say they are unfollowing after leaving hateful comments.

FWIW ... some are pointing out the rainbow sweater was actually meant as a stand against cancer -- rather than for LGBTW+ rights -- but, it seems a bit odd anyone's upset at all given Newton-John's history with the LGBTQ community.

Olivia was a huge ally of the LGBTQ+ community during her lifetime ... speaking out for gay rights repeatedly and posting messages of support to social media for past Pride months.

She even performed at the Los Angeles Pride Parade back in 2008 ... so, she stepped up for the community time and time again during her life.

As we mentioned ... Olivia passed away in 2022 after a 30-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was 73.

