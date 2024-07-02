Accused Florida Carjacker Caught On Video Stealing Vehicle -- And Baby!

Play video content Broward County Sheriff's Office

A Florida carjacker abducted a woman’s baby and cat while stealing her vehicle, then abandoned the tot on the side of the road and got arrested days later.

35-year-old Willio Petioma was handcuffed Monday after officials at the Broward County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous tip that led to his capture.

Petioma was charged with kidnapping, carjacking, interfering with custody of a minor and illegal use of a credit card.

The charges stemmed from an incident last Wednesday after the woman got into an accident with another automobile in the city of Oakland Park.

While the woman was exchanging information with the other driver outside her car, Petioma suddenly jumped behind the wheel.

As Petiome sped off, the woman latched onto her car door and was dragged down the roadway until she toppled to the ground.

At some point during his getaway, Petioma realized the woman's 3-year-old daughter was in a car seat in back and pulled over to the shoulder.

Dashcam video obtained by police showed Petioma hopping out of the vehicle, opening the back door, removing the baby in the car seat and placing her on the side of the street.

Petioma then got back into the car and drove off as Good Samaritans ran up to help the child. The suspect eventually abandoned the car with the woman's cat inside – and used the woman's credit card to make a purchase in a store. These incidents were also captured on video.