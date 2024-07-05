Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Shark Attack At South Padre Island, Gnarly 'Jaws'-Like Rescue Video

Shark Attack Multiple Injured In Texas Beach Horror Show

Shark Attack

In a terrifying scene like something right out of the film "Jaws" ... multiple people were injured when a shark attacked on July 4th at South Padre Island, TX.

Police were called for an attack on a man who was severely bitten just before noon Thursday ... but in a later statement from Texas Parks & Wildlife Dept., they reported two people were bitten and two more had encountered the shark but were not seriously injured.

While the injured man was initially treated at the beach by firefighters and police ... officials say one of the bite victims was taken to a local hospital, while the other was flown out for further treatment.

No word on their conditions.

Based on video and witness reports, authorities believe a single 6-foot shark was responsible for the carnage.

Beach patrol and police patrolled the shore and flew drones after the attack.

South Padre Island
istock

According to SPI Fire Chief Jim Pigg, "The shark was located at the south end of the island and was pushed out to deeper water."

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later