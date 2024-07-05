Shark Attack At South Padre Island, Gnarly 'Jaws'-Like Rescue Video

In a terrifying scene like something right out of the film "Jaws" ... multiple people were injured when a shark attacked on July 4th at South Padre Island, TX.

JUST IN: Four shark attacks reported at South Padre Island in Texas during Fourth of July celebrations.



Game Warden Capt. Chris Dowdy says all the attacks happened within two hours of each other.



One woman had a chunk bitten out her her leg as Good Samaritans were seen dragging… pic.twitter.com/Ng4aMKhjmi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 5, 2024 @CollinRugg

Police were called for an attack on a man who was severely bitten just before noon Thursday ... but in a later statement from Texas Parks & Wildlife Dept., they reported two people were bitten and two more had encountered the shark but were not seriously injured.

While the injured man was initially treated at the beach by firefighters and police ... officials say one of the bite victims was taken to a local hospital, while the other was flown out for further treatment.

No word on their conditions.

Based on video and witness reports, authorities believe a single 6-foot shark was responsible for the carnage.

Beach patrol and police patrolled the shore and flew drones after the attack.