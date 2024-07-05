Australian YouTuber Pretty Pastel Please Dead at 30

Sad news is coming out of the YouTube community ... Pretty Pastel Please, an Australian content creator known for her fashion hauls and travel videos, has died.

The news was shared on her IG page on Friday, July 5 ... revealing the online star, whose real name was Alexandra, died in June. Although the cause of her death wasn't disclosed, her loss was described as "sudden, unexpected, and devastating to all who knew her."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The statement, accompanied by a pic of Alex holding her pet bird with "In Memoriam" written above, requested privacy for all who knew her to navigate their grief.

The caption read: "We would ask that you respect their wishes — they appreciate all of your support but need time to heal in private. A memorial will be posted on YouTube and here on Instagram in due course. Thank you for understanding in this difficult time."

Alex had accumulated over 690,000 YouTube subscribers since she uploaded her first video in Dec 2017. She had recently joined Twitch as well, sharing her last live stream there on June 25.

Some of Alex's popular content included eating only 7-Eleven food in Japan for a week, which garnered over 4M views. She also had a popular video where her bird "whispered" into her microphone for 5 mins straight.

She had also opened up about deeply personal matters -- back in July 2023, she discussed her divorce from her husband Dan. The year before, she spoke out about dealing with trolls.

Alex was 30