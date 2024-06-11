YouTuber Ben Potter, AKA Comicstorian, Died In Car Crash

YouTuber Ben Potter -- AKA, Comicstorian -- died as a result of injuries sustained in a car crash on an interstate in Colorado ... TMZ has learned.

The Colorado State Patrol tells TMZ ... Ben was behind the wheel Saturday morning when his Toyota 4Runner went off the right shoulder on I-25 near Fort Collins, with his SUV rolling multiple times.

We're told Ben's car crossed the other side of the interstate before rolling ... and Ben sustained fatal injuries. Cops say he was wearing a seatbelt.

CSP says Ben was the only person in the car ... and no other vehicles were involved.

The fatal crash is under investigation but police tell us there are no indications drugs, alcohol or excessive speed were involved here.

Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident.



To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for.… — Comicstorian/Mangastorian (@Comicstorian) June 10, 2024 @Comicstorian

As we reported ... Ben's wife, Nathalie, announced his tragic death Monday ... saying he died in an unfortunate accident. Others paying tribute to Ben online included Ice Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and comic book author Scott Snyder.