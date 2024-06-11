YouTuber Ben Potter, AKA Comicstorian, Dead At 40 After Accident

YouTuber Ben Potter -- AKA, Comicstorian -- has died suddenly ... and it sounds like a freak accident.

The content creator's wife, Nathalie, confirmed the tragic news Monday, throwing up a loving tribute to the online star ... who had racked up over 3 mil subscribers discussing Marvel/DC Universes and creating comic book audio dramas.

Nathalie wrote, "Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident. To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for."

She added, "As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he'd reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it."

She requested some time to be with friends and family, to grieve Ben's loss in privacy, and to figure out how to move forward.

One thing already on Nathalie's mind was keeping Ben's YouTube legacy going ... especially since it was one of his greatest accomplishments he spent over 10 years building.

Finally, Nathalie said this ... "We supported each other on everything we wanted to do and I'm not about to stop now."

Others online paid tribute to Ben as well -- Ice Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., expressed his heartbreak upon hearing the news, while comic book author Scott Snyder shared his shock, noting Ben's infectious love for comics and how amazing it was to be around him.

Ben shared his last upload, titled "Why DC's Reboots Beat Marvel," just a day before his passing. He was 40.