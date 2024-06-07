Youtuber Twomad Had $200K When He Died at 23

Late YouTube star Twomad died without a will -- not shocking considering how young he was -- but now his mom is taking steps to control his estate, which was worth a couple hundred thousand dollars.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the internet personality had $200,000 worth of cash and personal property back in February when he died.

Twomad -- whose real name was Muudea Sedik -- was only 23 years old, and he didn't have a spouse or any kids, so his mom, Feyruza Mohammed, has filed docs to become the administrator of his estate.

Feyruza's filing only totals up the value of his belongings, but it's unclear exactly what that includes.

TMZ broke the story ... Twomad was found dead at his Los Angeles area home after someone contacted cops for a welfare check.

At the time, our sources said drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.

We're told no foul play was suspected and, as of now, his death is being investigated as a possible overdose.