What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

"Havana, ooh na-na" ... Can you handle the minor switch-ups in these Camila Cabello photos? Cruise through the action-packed pics and keep your eyes peeled for Camila's fashion game and the city bikers!

With her latest XOXO album drop, The "I Luv It" singer took London by the reins earlier this week for an album signing and of course did it in style ... Camila was rockin' a New York Yankees tee paired with her new blonde 'do!

Do you have what it takes to find the discreet changes?