Sexy Stars On Boats ... Feeling A Lil' Nauti!

Land Ho! You'll be hopping on board in no time once you cast your eyes on these stars out on the open sea! Celebs never hold back on a boat ... It's nothing but smooth sailing, but which fine fish is the sexiest catch?

All hands on deck with celebs like Sydney Sweeney who gave a sneak peak at her "scuttlebutt," Kylie Jenner "sprinted" quickly and swiftly on her booze cruise, Shawn Mendes looked strong and "stern" on the back of the boat!