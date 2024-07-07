Cristina Pilo Stripes Down In Animal Print Bikini

This week's Summer Hot Shots feature is coming from an exotic green patch on a Virginia Key beach ... where wellness coach and IG hottie Cristina Pilo went wild in an animal print bikini!

When Cristina isn't sharing her natural beauty with the beaches of Miami she likes to share her creative side with all things art ... including her multi-media canvas painting, dancing like nobody's watching and even dabbling in body painting?!

Talk about a work of art!