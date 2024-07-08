'General Hospital' Star Joan Benedict Dead at 96

Joan Benedict -- known for TV favorites like "General Hospital" and "Candid Camera" -- has died.

A family spokesperson announced Monday that Joan, who was the widow of actor Rod Steiger, died on June 24 at L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center due to complications from a stroke.

Joan had a remarkable career, kicking things off in the 1950s with "Candid Camera" ... where one of her most famous moments was playfully tickling men with her feathered hat as they sat next to her.

Throughout the 70s and 80s, Joan also starred in shows like "The Steve Allen Show," "Apple’s Way" ... and had recurring roles on "General Hospital" and "Days of Our Lives" -- and also appeared in films such as "The Prize Fighter."

Some of Joan's recent credits include the 2006 film "The Theory of Everything" and the 2009 TV show, "Dollhouse."

On the personal front, Joan was married to actor John Myhers from 1962 until his death in 1992. Later, she married Oscar-winning actor Steiger in 2000 ... a marriage that lasted until his passing in 2002.

Joan was 96.

