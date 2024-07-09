Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Man Uses Funnel to Pour Margarita Down Woman's Butt, Restaurant Outraged

Mexican Restaurant Hijinks Have a Margarita on Me, It's Crackin'!!!

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant Funnel Margarita

This gives new meaning to "Bottoms Up!!!"

A man in Waycross, GA decided to buy a woman a drink at Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, but his orifice of choice was not her mouth.

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant Funnel Margarita

The dude somehow got his hands on a funnel and tried his hardest to pour the drink down her butt. The funnel gets 86'd and he pours a pitcher of margarita right in between the crack.

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant Funnel Margarita

Someone on the restaurant's staff saw what he was doing and that was the end of the hijinks.

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant Funnel Margarita

The restaurant saw no humor in the prank, saying, "We recently became aware of an inappropriate incident that took place in our restaurant."

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant Funnel Margarita

"We want to make it clear that such behavior is completely unacceptable and does not reflect our values or mission to provide a family-friendly dining experience."

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant Funnel Margarita

Although it seems the woman was a willing participant, the restaurant is outraged, adding, "We are taking the matter very seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation in collaboration with the authorities."

INVESTIGATING THE INEXPLICABLE

"Any employees found to be involved will face appropriate action."

Stars Sippin' Margaritas
Launch Gallery
stars sippin' margaritas Launch Gallery
Instagram

Gives new meaning to "down the hatch."

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later