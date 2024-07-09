Man Uses Funnel to Pour Margarita Down Woman's Butt, Restaurant Outraged

Have a Margarita on Me, It's Crackin'!!!

This gives new meaning to "Bottoms Up!!!"

A man in Waycross, GA decided to buy a woman a drink at Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, but his orifice of choice was not her mouth.

The dude somehow got his hands on a funnel and tried his hardest to pour the drink down her butt. The funnel gets 86'd and he pours a pitcher of margarita right in between the crack.

Someone on the restaurant's staff saw what he was doing and that was the end of the hijinks.

The restaurant saw no humor in the prank, saying, "We recently became aware of an inappropriate incident that took place in our restaurant."

"We want to make it clear that such behavior is completely unacceptable and does not reflect our values or mission to provide a family-friendly dining experience."

Although it seems the woman was a willing participant, the restaurant is outraged, adding, "We are taking the matter very seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation in collaboration with the authorities."

"Any employees found to be involved will face appropriate action."