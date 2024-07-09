Mummified Body of American Climber Found 22 Years After Peru Avalanche

The remains of an American climber missing for 22 years have been found on the Peru mountain where he was buried by an avalanche.

Police in Peru say they found U.S. mountaineer William Stampfl's mummified body Friday near a camp on Mount Huascaran, one of the highest peaks in the Andes.

William was trying to summit Mount Huascaran back in 2002 when an avalanche buried him under snow and ice. Cops say his still-frozen body was found about 5,200 meters up the 6,768-meter mountain.

Unclear how exactly people stumbled upon William, but cops say his body and clothes were preserved by the ice, snow and freezing climate ... and he had his California driver's license with him.

Graphic images show William's body twisted around and lying on the surface of the ice ... he's still wearing his climbing gear, including some climbing boots.

Mount Huascaran is a popular climb ... hundreds of folks travel there each year with local guides and it usually takes about a week to reach the top.

William was climbing the mountain with 2 friends, Steve Erskine and Matthew Richardson, in 2002 when they were buried by an avalanche.