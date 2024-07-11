TMZ TV Hot Takes: Clooney on Trump, Margarita Hijinks, Trump Vs Biden Golf

George Clooney wants President Biden to bow out, the couple from the margarita hijinks video got busted, and Donald Trump wants to play his opponent in golf ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

First up on "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles react to George calling on Biden to make way for a new Democratic candidate, and why Clooney thinks Biden can't beat Trump at the ballot box.

Over on "TMZ on TV" our crew breaks down the viral video of a man pouring a margarita down a woman's butt in the middle of a Mexican restaurant ... a prank that got them both locked up.

And on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo explain why Trump is challenging Biden to a golf match.