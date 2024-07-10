TMZ TV Hot Takes: Cassie Outraged By Diddy, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, J.J. Watt

Cassie is upset with Diddy going white water rafting, Gypsy Rose is starting a family and J.J. Watt is looking jacked in retirement ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

First up on "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles explain why Diddy's recent outings are causing an outrage with his ex.

TMZ on TV

Over on "TMZ on TV" our crew reacts to Gypsy announcing she's pregnant with her first child.

TMZ Sports

And on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo are in awe of J.J.'s retirement body.