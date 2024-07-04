Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TMZ TV Hot Takes: Diddy Selling Mansion, President Biden, Magic Johnson

TMZ TV HOT TAKES Diddy Selling L.A. Estate ... Joe Biden, Magic Johnson

Hot Takes Thumbnail
Getty/Instagram Composite

Diddy is moving on, President Biden may be doing the same when it comes to the White House, and Magic Johnson looks like he wants to move to Europe ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

MANSION ON THE MARKET
TMZ.com

First on "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles explain why Diddy is leaving town for good and unloading his $70 million Los Angeles estate.

TMZ on TV

JUST A MATTER OF TIME...
TMZ.com

Over on "TMZ on TV" our crew breaks down the possibility of Biden dropping out of the race and becoming a one-term president.

TMZ Sports

SUMMERTIME MAGIC
TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo have all the details on Magic's annual overseas vacation, plus his very high-profile guests.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later