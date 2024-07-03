TMZ TV Hot Takes: BBC Host Wants Biden To Have Trump Killed, Ray J, Ed Sheeran

A high-ranking BBC presenter wants to see political violence in the United States, Ray J wants back in the BET Awards and Ed Sheeran wants England's soccer team to play well to his music ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles react to BBC presenter David Aaronovitch calling for President Biden to have Donald Trump murdered.

TMZ on TV

Over on "TMZ on TV" our crew breaks down a video of Ray J's shirtless meltdown outside the BET Awards, and his beef with an allegedly racist security guard.

TMZ Sports

And on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo have the fun story out of Euro 2024 ... with Ed playing a private gig for England's soccer team before a big upcoming match.