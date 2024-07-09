TMZ TV Hot Takes: Karen Read Trial, Margot Robbie, NBA Players Fight
TMZ TV HOT TAKES Karen Read Jury Votes To Acquit ... Margot Robbie, NBA Fight
Karen Read gets good news in her murder trial, Margot Robbie has good news on the family front and two NBA players got into it overseas ... all this on TMZ Hot Takes.
TMZ Live
First up on "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles break down the bombshell revelation from Karen's legal team ... the jury in her murder mistrial unanimously voted to acquit her on the murder charge.
TMZ on TV
Over on "TMZ on TV" our crew reacts to Margot showing off her growing baby bump from her first pregnancy.
TMZ Sports
And on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo share some crazy footage showing NBA big men Ivica Zubac and Dario Saric brawling in Greece.
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!