Eddie Murphy Marries Paige Butcher in Private Caribbean Wedding

Eddie Murphy's officially married ... getting hitched with his longtime partner Paige Butcher.

The actor and his fiancée tied the knot in Anguilla in the Caribbean Tuesday ... according to People.

Eddie and Paige had been engaged since 2018 ... so the wedding was a long time coming.

Photos published in People show the gorgeous ceremony ... complete with resplendent white outfits for both bride and groom -- her dress made by Mira Zwillinger and his suit by Brioni.

Eddie and Paige already share two children, a daughter Izzy and son Max. This is Murphy's second marriage and Butcher's first.

They first started dating back in 2012 ... so, this ceremony really just makes things official before the law -- 'cause these two lovebirds have been crazy about each other for years.

Murphy fueled speculation about having married his better half last month when he referred to Paige as his wife twice during a wide-ranging New York Times interview. Clearly, they didn't tie the knot until this week -- but, seems like the wedding was on EM's mind.