TMZ TV Hot Takes: Alec Baldwin Case Dismissed, Kardashians, Patrick Mahomes

TMZ TV HOT TAKES Baldwin Case Dismissed ... Kardashians, Mahomes

A stunning turn in the Alec Baldwin trial, a star-studded wedding guest list in India and a new member of the Mahomes family ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

THE SHOCKING TRIAL CONCLUSION
First up on "TMZ Live" Harvey and Beckerman explain the shocking end to Alec's manslaughter trial down in New Mexico.

WORLDS COLLIDE
Over on "TMZ on TV" our crew rains on the parade of a filthy rich Indian couple who seemingly paid stars like Kim and Khloe Kardashian to attend their wedding.

ANOTHER BUNDLE OF JOY
And, on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo share some exciting news from Patrick and Brittany Mahomes ... they're expecting another baby!!!

